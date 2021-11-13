Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Reaches Market Cap of $23.28 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $155.17 or 0.00239881 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $23.28 million and $36,242.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00073047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00074055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00098421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.38 or 0.07184610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,505.43 or 0.99722102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 150,025 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars.

