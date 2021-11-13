Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $403,492.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $23.80 or 0.00037452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.59 million and approximately $403,492.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 70,676,860.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80027692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00098393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,576.53 or 0.07202473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,447.57 or 0.99852719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 949,075 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

