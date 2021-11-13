Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0518 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Mithril has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $51.80 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00018369 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.82 or 0.00239080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001051 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

