Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.56

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.56 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 71.94 ($0.94). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.92), with a volume of 1,121,678 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

