MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.33 Million

Brokerages predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce sales of $760.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.30 million to $760.36 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $660.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,574,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $166.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $126.27 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

