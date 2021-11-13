MMOCoin (MMO) Price Tops $0.0132

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $904,040.82 and approximately $458.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

