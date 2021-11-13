Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Hits $0.0748 on Top Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $756,214.96 and $15,103.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00082799 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000965 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000596 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 10,105,769 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

