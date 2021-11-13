Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.38% of Modine Manufacturing worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

