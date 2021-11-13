Monavale (MONA) Market Cap Hits $10.00 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and $137,279.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monavale has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for $1,113.90 or 0.01711000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.10 or 0.00399526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,941 coins and its circulating supply is 8,976 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.