Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.82 million and $20,587.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.25 or 0.00414138 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000826 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.