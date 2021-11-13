MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $2,208.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001220 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00349581 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 238,228,675 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

