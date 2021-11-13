MONK (MONK) Price Tops $0.0394

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $510,752.28 and approximately $947.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MONK has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012985 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000475 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

