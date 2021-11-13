Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%.
Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.86. 1,114,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,649. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 110.77%.
MNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
