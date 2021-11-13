Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.86. 1,114,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,649. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

