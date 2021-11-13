Monolith Market Capitalization Achieves $10.36 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. Monolith has a market cap of $10.36 million and $1,922.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00053001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00222813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.