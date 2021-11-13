Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Shares of MNPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,809. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

