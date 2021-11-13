Mooncoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.92 or 0.00396185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

