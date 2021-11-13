MoonSwap Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $8,463.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.00400841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,210,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,190,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

