Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $360.73

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.73 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 364.50 ($4.76), with a volume of 402,199 shares traded.

MGAM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 373.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 360.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider Clement Woon acquired 9,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

