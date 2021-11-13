Morgan Stanley Acquires 126,317 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $33,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

