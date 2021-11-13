Morgan Stanley Acquires 188,095 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,095 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $31,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $58.05 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29.

