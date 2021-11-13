Morgan Stanley Has $31.55 Million Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 10.30% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $31,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000.

Shares of RWM stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

