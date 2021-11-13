Morgan Stanley Has $31.67 Million Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 165,875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.30% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $31,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 84,163 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 230,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 65,796 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

