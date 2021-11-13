Morgan Stanley Has $33.63 Million Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Ferro worth $33,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,722,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,643,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,102,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ferro by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.35 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

