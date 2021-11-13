Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $32,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6,965.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $155,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,240,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.