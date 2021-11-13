Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of BHP Group worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 247,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBL opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

