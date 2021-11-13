Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce sales of $14.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.62 billion and the lowest is $13.92 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $13.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $59.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.15 billion to $59.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.71 billion to $60.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $99.85 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

