Morgan Stanley Purchases 91,445 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.87% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $31,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,536,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $116.06.

