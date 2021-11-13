Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.54% of Workhorse Group worth $31,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.54.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.