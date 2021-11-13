Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1,422.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $31,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $84.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.17, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,782,569.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,778 shares of company stock worth $22,165,290 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

