Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.18% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $31,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,697,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,108,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $240.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.44. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $244.45.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.