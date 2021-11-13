Morgan Stanley Sells 12,273 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Ryanair worth $32,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Amundi bought a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter worth $1,026,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ryanair by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter worth $8,451,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $114.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.71. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

