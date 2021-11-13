Morgan Stanley Sells 6,066 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of CRH worth $31,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRH by 116.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 21,072.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

