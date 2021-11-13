Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

MOTS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,331. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Get Motus GI alerts:

MOTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Motus GI worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.