Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
MOTS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,331. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.
MOTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
