MovieBloc (MBL) Market Capitalization Tops $66.68 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $66.68 million and $6.66 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00052354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00221375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086123 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,763,020,536 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

