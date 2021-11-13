MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 105,600.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 44.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 57.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 8.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 194.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 481.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $376,852.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 987,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,994,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day moving average is $159.53. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

