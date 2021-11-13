mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97,772.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.35 million and $97,772.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,220.47 or 1.01717908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00051011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00038620 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.27 or 0.00602540 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000137 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

