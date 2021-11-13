M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $116.29 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.24.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.