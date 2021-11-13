MU DANK (DANK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,093.00

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One MU DANK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MU DANK has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar. MU DANK has a market capitalization of $660,746.96 and approximately $13,093.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000659 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002854 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00016061 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MU DANK

MU DANK (DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,653,284 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MU DANK directly using US dollars.

