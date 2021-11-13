MurAll (PAINT) Trading 45% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 49.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 45% against the dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $669,902.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00222270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004096 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,008,514,216 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.