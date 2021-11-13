Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $906.60

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 906.60 ($11.84) and traded as high as GBX 924 ($12.07). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 918 ($11.99), with a volume of 89,007 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 906.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 904.94.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Alan Giles purchased 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £18,429.53 ($24,078.30).

Murray Income Trust Company Profile (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.