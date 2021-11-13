Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mustang Bio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 191.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Mustang Bio worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

