My DeFi Pet Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $15.62 million and $1.10 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00003508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00072197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,217.12 or 1.00728785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.85 or 0.07099903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

