MyWish (WISH) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. MyWish has a market cap of $1.99 million and $9,456.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

