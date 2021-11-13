Name Change Token (NCT) 1-Day Volume Tops $103,561.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $103,561.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00223081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086014 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,108,561 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.