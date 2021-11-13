Nano (NANO) Price Tops $5.77 on Top Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. Nano has a market cap of $768.97 million and $45.17 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.77 or 0.00008964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,376.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.64 or 0.07228840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00399008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.18 or 0.01034833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00087243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.41 or 0.00424707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00270719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00240669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

