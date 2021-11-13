Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Up 61.8% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 29.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 61.8% higher against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $254,828.83 and approximately $14,756.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,396,192 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

