Nasdacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $208,974.30 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $208,974.30 and $13,510.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,403,416 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

