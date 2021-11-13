National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4728 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NABZY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

