National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.33 ($4.16).

NEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

National Express Group stock opened at GBX 238.40 ($3.11) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 262. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. National Express Group has a 12 month low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

