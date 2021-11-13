Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

In other news, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $69,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $135,211. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,779,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

